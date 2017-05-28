5,000 flags placed at Sacramento Veteran graves

(Photo: Giacomo A. Luca)

5,000 American flags have been placed on Veterans' graves at the Sacramento City Cemetery on Broadway.



Phillip Rios with the Veterans Affiliated Council of Sacramento County says the flag placing has been done for the last 70 years to honor American Veterans on Memorial Day.



The organization held an official ceremony at the cemetery Saturday.



They are still in need of volunteers to help pick the flags up, anyone interested in helping can show up at the cemetery at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day.

