$5,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest, conviction of wanted man

File photo

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jimmy Blake Terry.

Terry is one of Calaveras County's most wanted in connection to a recent burglary and vehicle pursuit.

There are several outstanding warrants for his arrest in Calaveras and Tuolomne County.

An anonymous donor has offered a $5,000 reward to the Friends of the Calaveras Sheriff's Office, a nonprofit group that supports the Sheriff's Office programs, projects and equipment.

If you have any information on where Terry may be, please call the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office at (209) 754-6500.

