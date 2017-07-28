Close 5.1 earthquake hits near Eureka off California coast Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:41 PM. PDT July 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A 5.1 earthquake has been reported off the coast of Eureka in California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The earthquake hit around 5 p.m. on Friday and no injuries have been reported by the USGS website. © 2017 KXTV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Free lipstick on National Lipstick Day Charges filed against Stockton teen in fatal, livestreamed crash Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family Ohio State Fair ride falls apart with passengers in mid-air Fatal accident along Laguna Boulevard Local pastor worries for his family in the Philippines Sacramento doctor explains new migraine drug How to stay cool in the heat in Sac Republic FC lead investor, Sacramento Mayor on new soccer stadium Modesto man claims he an rid weeds with UV light More Stories Trump pushes out Priebus, names DHS' Kelly WH chief of staff Jul 28, 2017, 2:02 p.m. Sacramento officially announces Daniel Hahn as new… Jul 28, 2017, 5:52 p.m. Davis imam publicly apologizes for anti-Semitic sermons Jul 28, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
