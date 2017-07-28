KXTV
5.1 earthquake hits near Eureka off California coast

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:41 PM. PDT July 28, 2017

A 5.1 earthquake has been reported off the coast of Eureka in California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake hit around 5 p.m. on Friday and no injuries have been reported by the USGS website.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


