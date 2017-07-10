7-Eleven giving out free Slurpees on 7/11 Day

(Photo: Getty Images)

The time is upon us...again!

Tuesday is 7/11 and this day means all participating 7-Eleven stores will hand out free small Slurpees until the supplies run out. The promotion starts at 11 a.m.

You'll be able to get any flavor, which does include the brand-new limited-edition cotton candy flavor.

Not only is Tuesday Free Slurpee Day, but the chain will be officially celebrating its 90th anniversary.

The promotion will be right before the start of Slurpee Week, which goes from July 12 — 18, offering customers 11 free Slurpees if they purchase seven.

Some stores will also be carrying selfie swag as the company will introduce new Slurpee chrome dome lids and chrome dome cups.

