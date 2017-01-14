KXTV
Close

7-year-old battling brain cancer becomes cop for a day

Terminally ill boy becomes officer for a day

Delia Goncalves, WUSA 2:41 PM. PST January 14, 2017

HYATTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - The day started with a greeting from Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski and an open invitation to the department’s Special Operations Division. 

But first Elijah Young was given a special gift: his own police uniform. 

Like many 7-year-olds Elijah dreams of becoming an officer one day, but doctors say he may never see that dream come to fruition. 

The 7-year-old boy is now in hospice care, battling a second round of brain cancer. This time his prognosis is a mother’s nightmare. 

“I just shattered,” recalled his mother Eboni Washington when she heard a second brain tumor was discovered in November. "They say it is terminal and there’s no cure but I have a strong faith and God has the final say.”  

His mother said seeing her son ride a motorcycle, explore the police station and even play with a remote control bomb robot are memories she will cherish forever because the officers helped her son just be a kid.  

“He’s so strong,” she said crying. “He teaches me to appreciate life and not take anything for granted. It’s good to see everyone come out and support him, because it’s a constant reminder that I’m not alone even though I might feel alone. Elijah keeps me going. As long as I see him smile, as long as I’m around him, I’m going to keep on pushing, keep on fighting.” 

Click here to follow Elijah’s journey on his Facebook page or search #ElijahsFight on Twitter. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories