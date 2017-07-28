70-year-old man with dementia missing in Sacramento

(Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

Sacramento Police are asking the public's help in searching for a missing 70-year-old man with dementia.

Ronnie Stillwell was last seen on the 1300 block of E Street.

Police say he has a 5-foot-9 build and frequents downtown and midtown.

Contact the police if you see or hear anything.

