70-year-old man with dementia missing in Sacramento

Sacramento Police are asking the public's help in searching for a missing 70-year-old man with dementia.
Ronnie Stillwell was last seen on the 1300 block of E Street.
Police say he has a 5-foot-9 build and frequents downtown and midtown.
Contact the police if you see or hear anything.
