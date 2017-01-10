KXTV
Close

Missing 74-year-old Modesto man with dementia found

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 5:41 AM. PST January 10, 2017

UPDATE: Modesto police located Johnson at 9:15 p.m. Monday.

A 74-year-old man is currently missing in Modesto and considered at-risk, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Gary Johnson was reported missing Monday evening , but has been missing since 9:30 a.m. and police say he's at-risk due to his Dementia. 

He was last seen walking near Oakdale and Sylvan wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and a baseball hat.

The police are actively searching for the man.

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories