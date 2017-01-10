Missing 74-year-old Modesto man with dementia found

74-year-old man missing in Modesto. (Photo: Modesto Police Dept.)

UPDATE: Modesto police located Johnson at 9:15 p.m. Monday.

A 74-year-old man is currently missing in Modesto and considered at-risk, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Gary Johnson was reported missing Monday evening , but has been missing since 9:30 a.m. and police say he's at-risk due to his Dementia.

He was last seen walking near Oakdale and Sylvan wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and a baseball hat.

The police are actively searching for the man.

