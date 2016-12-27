8 ways to keep your pets warm in cold weather

(Photo: Cristina Mendonsa)

Temperatures are dropping and just as people want to stay warm in freezing weather, so do pets.

Here are eight ways to keep your furry friends toasty and comfortable in the cold.

1. The best thing to do for your pet in cold temperatures is to keep them INDOORS. If you're cold, your pet is likely cold too. While some dogs or cats have more fur than others, it's not enough to protect them in the freezing cold. Pets also feel happier around their family.

2. Make sure your pet has a thick, warm bed to sleep on. Your four-legged pet could get cold on linoleum or hardwood floors, especially if it's cold outside. Beds for your pet should be off the ground or separated by thick bedding. Try an elevated pet cot or an electric heating pad or just a nice, fluffy pet bed.

3. If you must keep your pet outdoors, provide the right outdoor shelter for your pet. Housing should be insulated and should even have a safe heater. Dog houses should have a sloped roof to bear snow. There are also outdoor cat houses which are heated and weather resistant.

4. Use hot water bottles to keep pets warm. Hot water bottles hold heat for hours and pets can have something cozy to snuggle with.

5. If you're taking your dog out for a walk make sure they're protected from the elements. Suit them up in a doggy parka or fleece sweater. You can also buy your dog a raincoat to keep them dry in the rain and snow boots to protect their paws from the snow.

6. Make sure your dog is healthy and nourished. Keeping your dog properly fed and hydrated keeps them strong and resistant.

7. Put the shears down. Pets need their fur in the cold. Resist the urge to give them a new 'do'.

8. Don't leave your dog in a car. Just like pets die in cars from heat in the summer, a vehicle can retain cold like an ice box. Leaving your pets with no heat in a vehicle is no different than leaving them outside in the cold other than keeping them out of rain or snow. Your pets will still feel the chill from the cold.

