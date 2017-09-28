Video of 8-year-old Stockton boy being robbed and beaten posted on Instagram

William Jones stands near his Stockton home. His 8 year old son was beaten and robbed by kids. The beating was recorded and posted on Instagram.

William Jones is still anguishing days after the brutal beating of his 8-year-old son.

"My son is 8-years-old, man. No need for you dudes to do that to him," said Jones, standing outside near his South Stockton home.

Last Saturday afternoon, his son was riding his bike outside his house when a group of neighborhood kids asked to join in. He ended up a few blocks away near the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds by Martin Luther King and Union.

He was taken inside a home, beaten and robbed. His son came home crying saying two adult men did it.

But very early the next morning, relatives pounded on Jones' door telling him the beating was done by kids and posted on Instagram.

"That was real dumb of them. They wasn't thinking. That let's you know the kind of mindset they have. For them to do something like that and don't have a care in the world," said Jones.

In the short video, you can see several young kids kicking and hitting the 8-year-old.

At the same time, they threaten him and scream profanities. A total of $16 and a bike was taken from the boy. He has since got his bike back.

Jones says his son didn’t initially tell the truth because the boy’s mother had died last year and the kids threatened to kill his dad.

Virgil McKinney works at a car wash down the street. The young boy joins him at the Buggy Car Wash to make a few dollars after school.

"Well, he don't disturb nobody. He just comes in and says 'if you need any help, let me help you.' Not me, but all the other people that come here," said McKinney.

Officer Joe Silva says as disturbing as this case is parents need to vigilant and know who their kids are hanging around.

"One, who are those new friends. Two, where do they live, who are their parents, what are some contact telephone numbers," said Silva.

Jones says his son is recovering with family in the Bay Area where he moved from a year ago and is undergoing counseling. He simply wants those who beat his son to be punished and get what they deserve.

So far, boys ages 10, 13 and 14 have been arrested for assault and robbery. At least one more boy is still outstanding.

Due to their ages, they have been released back to their parents and referred to the juvenile probation department.

© 2017 KXTV-TV