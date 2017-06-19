86-year-old Modesto man with dementia found safe

An 86-year-old Modesto man who went missing Saturday night was found safe Monday morning.
Marcos Hernandez, who who suffers from dementia and uses a cane, went missing on Saturday night.
The department tweeted Monday morning Hernandez was found safe. They appreciated all the help the received.
Update: Marcos has been found. Thank you for your assistance! https://t.co/NPlXdrQSIR— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) June 19, 2017
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs