86-year-old Modesto man with dementia found safe

An 86-year-old Modesto man who went missing Saturday night was found safe Monday morning.

Marcos Hernandez, who who suffers from dementia and uses a cane, went missing on Saturday night.

The department tweeted Monday morning Hernandez was found safe. They appreciated all the help the received.

Update: Marcos has been found. Thank you for your assistance! https://t.co/NPlXdrQSIR — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) June 19, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV