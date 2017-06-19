KXTV
86-year-old Modesto man with dementia found safe

KXTV 5:09 AM. PDT June 19, 2017

An 86-year-old Modesto man who went missing Saturday night was found safe Monday morning.

Marcos Hernandez, who who suffers from dementia and uses a cane, went missing on Saturday night.

The department tweeted Monday morning Hernandez was found safe. They appreciated all the help the received.

