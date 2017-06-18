86-year-old Modesto man with dementia missing

An 86-year-old Modesto man who suffers from dementia is missing, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Marcos Hernandez, who uses a cane, was last seen near Kansas Avenue and Rosemore Avenue in Modesto on Saturday night.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

#Missing Marcos Hernandez, 86, suffers from dementia. Uses a cane. Last seen in Kansas/Rosemore area late last night. Call 9-1-1 if seen. pic.twitter.com/mUmQEMjd4z — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) June 18, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV