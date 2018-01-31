9 arrested, underage victim rescued in Roseville prostitution sting

A total of nine people were arrested and one underaged victim was rescued in a prostitution sting conducted primarily by the Roseville Police Department last week.

The two-day operation featured undercover officers posing as customers by responding to ads on several websites known for prostitution. In the process, the undercover officers would meet their “dates” in Roseville, where they made several arrests, according to the Roseville Police Department.

In addition to rescuing an underaged victim, the following men were arrested by the Roseville Police Department:

Emmanuel Najay Wells, 20, of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking of a victim under 18 years of age, pandering, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

Diquan Lee Davis, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of pimping and pandering.

Royal Tyree Bankett, 26, of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of pimping and pandering.

Kenneth Arness Knight, 31, of Rancho Cordova, was arrested on suspicion of pimping and pandering.

The operations team also cited five women suspected of prostitution between the ages of 20 and 34 at the scene.

