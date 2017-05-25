A daughter fights to keep veteran father's Memorial Day parade alive

(Photo: Karol, Gabrielle)

As with any big project, Garnett Volkens faced challenges when she set out to organize a Memorial Day parade in North Highlands.

“I’m not really good with [Microsoft] Word documents,” Volkens said, gesturing to an application form for event participants.

But what Volkens lacked in computer skills, she made up for in determination – and faith.

“It was funny. They had all these categories [of participants],” Volkens said. “I was like, ‘Well, Lord, you’re really going to have to move to fill all of those,'.”

For Volkens, the parade is a labor of love. It’s named after William I. Gilmore, Volken’s father and a founder of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4647.

The VFW Post, whose hall Gilmore had helped built, had organized a parade for the last 50 years.

But after five decades, the post was ready to say goodbye.

“It was a jolt, but it’s a tremendous amount of work,” Nan Ross said. Ross leads the auxiliary efforts for Post 4647.

But Volkens was not ready to say goodbye to the annual parade in honor of those who sacrificed their lives for the United States.

“I just thought it would be very sad if we didn’t have a parade and that there surely must be some way to make it happen,” Volkens said.

Ross, for her part, said she initially had her doubts.

“I saw her and said, ‘You’re such a little person,'” Ross said, laughing. “I didn’t know what else to think. ‘You can do this? You are tougher than nails.’”

Volkens got the rights squared away, paid the necessary money, and arranged for liability insurance.

“If you just go step-by-step, then it’s just doable,” she said.

Now, for the 51st year, there will be a Memorial Day Parade in North Highlands. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Watt Avenue and I Street in North Highlands, making its way to Watt Avenue and A Street.

When the marching bands, Shriners and ROTC groups take their spots, Volkens will be thinking of her father.

“This is a tribute to him,” she said. “To say, it will still go on, and we’ll still bring honor to the veterans.”

