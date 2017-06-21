UC Davis students react to news that tuition will go up for the first time in 7 years.

A Yale dean is out of a job after posting Yelp reviews recommending a restaurant to "white trash" and referring to movie theater workers as "barely educated morons."

The Yale Daily News announced on Twitter Tuesday that Yale's Pierson College Dean, June Chu, left her position with the school after controversial screenshots of her online reviews surfaced.

BREAKING: June Chu will leave her post as Pierson College dean after screenshots surfaced a month ago of disparaging Yelp reviews she wrote. — Yale Daily News (@yaledailynews) June 20, 2017

According to the university's paper, the search for a new dean is currently active.

Pierson College Head Stephen Davis announced the news in an email to the Pierson community. New dean will be found before the fall, he said. — Yale Daily News (@yaledailynews) June 20, 2017

Chu was named Pierson dean in May 2016 and according to the appointment announcement, she received an M.A. and Ph.D. in Social Psychology from UC Davis and also taught courses in psychology at the UCD. Additionally, she served as the Director of the Pan Asian American Community House at the University of Pennsylvania and was most recently the Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Students at Dartmouth College.

Screenshots of the dean's reviews began circulating amongst students earlier this year and last month, the student paper got a hold of the screenshots and published the reviews in an article. The newspaper included 10 screenshots dating back to 2015.

"So what they have is barely educated morons trying to manage snack orders for the obese and also trying to add $7 plus $7," Chu said in a review for a cinema.

In another review, she dragged a Japanese restaurant using racial remarks.

"If you are white trash, this is the perfect night out for you! This establishment is definitely not authentic by any stretch of any imagination and perfect for those low class folks who believe this is a real night out." the former dean said.

Chu also ripped a mochi store.

"I guess if you were a white person who has no clue what mochi is, this would be great."

Chu addressed the reviews last month and apologized in an email to the residential college community, according to the Yale Daily News.

“I have learned a lot this semester about the power of words and about the accountability that we owe one another,” Chu wrote. “My remarks were wrong. There are no two ways about it. Not only were they insensitive in matters related to class and race; they demean the values to which I hold myself and which I offer as a member of this community.”

Initially, Yale College Dean, Jonathan Holloway, said he was only aware of two reviews written by Chu, according to the school paper. He and Pierson Head, Stephen Davis, didn't immediately call for Chu's resignation and wrote it off as a mistake.

However, days after the school publication released nearly two dozen screenshots, Chu was placed on leave.

In an email to students following Chu's permanent release, Davis said he'd be reaching out to Pierson students to invite them to play a role in the search of a new dean.

