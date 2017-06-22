A Guide to San Francisco Pride 2017

SUNDAY, JUNE 28, 2015 -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- A sea of people waving pride flags walk the route during the 45th Annual San Francisco Pride Celebration & Parade held on Sunday, June 28th, two days after the Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. (Photo by Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Photo: LA Times via Getty Images)

Celebrating who you are is one of the main themes that will take place at the 47th annual San Francisco Pride Parade this weekend. Drawing thousands of people from all over the world, it’s a celebration of diversity, joining in on the fun and a chance to wear a colorful and prideful costume. It’s also a time to reflect on the good, and bad, history that the LGBT community has gone through over the years.

Also, known for being one of the biggest pride festivals in the world, there are plenty of activities that all ages can be apart of. Starting on Friday, the pride festival kicks off with the 2017 Trans March. The march is a peaceful demonstration that celebrates trans and gender non-conforming people. Events that will take place during the march include a brunch, resource and information booths regarding the transgender community, stage performances and speakers. Around the evening starting at 7 p.m., the street march begins.

Moving into Saturday, the official Pride Festival begins with a big celebration in Civic Center Plaza. During the celebration, you can visit several stages and venues that offer fun and insight regarding the LGBT community. Over 20 different booths will be set up to help bring together the diversity of LGBT. The celebration will also go into Sunday as well!

Another sight to see on Saturday is the Pink Triangle installation at Twin Peaks. Since 1996, the pink triangle has been installed atop of the Twin Peaks to set a visual reminder of the hardships the LGBT has been through. The triangle was used as a symbol to identify homosexuals in Nazi Concentration Camps during World War II and through the years, the gay community has embraced the pink triangle as a symbol of pride, but to also to remind people of the tragic origins.

For Sunday, the official SF Pride parade takes place starting at 10:30 a.m. and will run through Market Street from Beale to 8th. The history of the parade itself begins in 1969 when NYPD raided the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village, eventually sparking the call against LGBT oppression. On the first anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, pride marches and parades were held throughout the country, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.

If you would like to learn more details about San Francisco Pride, visit their website.

