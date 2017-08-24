A new idea to help Sacramento's homeless? Offer them jobs

A Sacramento City Councilman has asked city staff to have a proposal ready in a few weeks on a plan that would go to them to offer jobs and other services.

Councilman Jay Schenirer got the idea from a successful program in Albuquerque, New Mexico that started in 2015.

"Poverty is a big issue. poverty leads to homelessness. We want to provide some employment,” said Schenirer. “This is trying to put together something that's a win, win situation."

A roving van would travel around the city offering paying public jobs, like cleaning up graffiti and picking up trash. It would also connect homeless to much needed public services.

This is still just an idea but Schenirer estimates that a pilot program could start at costing about $150,000 per year.



He hopes a proposal will be ready in the next couple of weeks.

