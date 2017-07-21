A series of unfortunate events with celebrities in Sacramento

Sacramento is notorious for sparking headlines when celebrities come to town.

A Reddit thread posted on Wednesday started a conversation between Redditors about celebrity incidents that have happened in the Capitol city. The list includes many legendary musicians and even some events that will forever go down in music history.

Here are 10 memorable celebrity mishaps:

1. The year was 1965 and the Rolling Stones hit the stage at Sacramento's Memorial Auditorium. Keith Richard's guitar brushed up against an ungrounded microphone stand and electrocuted the musician. Richards was sent to the emergency room and it's said that the doctor told him the rubber sole of his Hush Puppies suede shoes saved his life.

2. In August of 1990, four years before Nirvana's frontman Kurt Cobain's death, the grunge band opened for Sonic Youth at the Crest Theatre. The members of the group came across a can of green paint in their dressing room and proceeded to make a mess, leaving green footprints on the walls. The green footprints are still on the walls to this day.

3. In 1993, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan was sent to the hospital after a fan threw a bottle of urine at him during a show at Arco Arena. The band stopped playing after the incident. You can watch footage of the incident here.

4. According to a 2007 DVD documentary, "Notorious B.I.G.: Bigger than Life", Brooklyn rapper, Notorious B.I.G. a.k.a Biggie Smalls, was in Sacramento in 1994 or 1995 for a concert performance when he was held at gunpoint in the venue's parking lot. He had publicly blasted Bay Area rapper, E-40, on a Canadian magazine, claiming he didn't like his music and giving it a "0" rating. The armed men were allegedly there to retaliate against Biggie for his words about E-40. During an interview with New York hip-hop radio morning show, The Breakfast Club, E-40 addressed the incident. He claimed he had no knowledge Biggie was in Sacramento but squashed the beef with Biggie on the phone during the incident. E-40 then told the men to let Biggie go unharmed. "If I would have gave them the green light, they would have did something..." he said in the interview. Biggie was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 1997.

5. Dave Chappelle was performing at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in the summer of 2004. He walked off stage after the audience kept yelling out a catch phrase from the "Chappelle Show", "I'm Rick James Bi*tch!". The highly revered TV show was top-rated on Comedy Central in the early 2000s. Chappelle told the crowd, "The show is ruining my life,". He went on to rant about celebrity woes and told the Sacramento audience,"You guys are the worst listeners in the country."

6. In February 2009, Lance Armstrong's team bicycles were stolen in Sacramento during the Amgen Tour of California. Four bicycles were stolen from the back of a Ryder truck making national headlines. The Sacramento Police Department arrested two men in connection with the crime a couple months later.

7. Justin Bieber was in Sacramento performing at a local radio station concert in December 2009, when a fan pelted him with a bag of Sour Patch Kids wrapped in a t-shirt. The pop star responded with, "Ow, that didn't feel good," and went on with the show.

8. Comedian Katt Williams was in Sacramento for a stand-up show in November 2012, when he drove a three-wheel motorcycle on a downtown Sacramento sidewalk, leading local law enforcement on a chase. The same day, Williams slapped a Woodland Target employee in a video-recorded incident that made its rounds all over the internet. He avoided jail time and was ordered to complete community service.

9. In what will forever go down in hip-hop history, Kanye West made a permanent mark in Sacramento during a stop for the Saint Pablo Tour in November 2016 at the Golden 1 Center. The rapper cut the concert short after hopping onstage late and performing only three songs. During an appearance of less than 30 minutes, West stopped in between songs to rant about different topics ranging from Beyonce and Jay Z to Facebook creator, Mark Zuckerburg. He abruptly dropped the mic and walked off the stage after his bizarre rants. Sacramento fans were angry, and Ticketmaster offered refunds for the tickets. West canceled his tour after the Sacramento stop and was later hospitalized.

10. Most recently, comedian, Pablo Francisco, was taken away in ambulance during an appearance at Sacramento's Punch Line Comedy Club. On July 15th, Francisco got on stage and rambled incoherently, falling off the stage at one point. He canceled his next day show "due to illness".

Bonus: The "Kobe Burger" mystery. Whether the details in the story are myth or truth, it's a Sacramento favorite to tell. In May of 2002, former Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, was in the city for the Western Conference finals to play the Sacramento Kings. While staying at the Hyatt, Bryant ordered a cheeseburger and cheesecake for dinner from the hotel's room service. The next morning, the world learned Bryant had come down with violent food poisoning after eating the meal. Legend has it, a Sacramento King's fan working in the hotel actually intentionally poisoned the NBA player before the next game. Some even say the mob was behind the poisoning. The incident is now engraved as one of the memorable moments in the Kings-Lakers rivalry.

