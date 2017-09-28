A timeline of Sacramento homelessness

A homeless tent city sits in front of the Sacramento skyline March 4, 2009 in Sacramento, California.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2009 Getty Images)

Homelessness has been a growing problem in the Sacramento area, as housing costs continue to rise. Here is a timeline of some events over the past two years.

Jan. 5, 2016

Mayor Kevin Johnson created a city council subcommittee responsible for exploring solutions to homelessness in the city and region.

May 31, 2016

The homelessness subcommittee reported back to city council with an implementation plan.

June 20, 2016

Sacramento launched Pit Stop, a pilot program to provide restrooms to homeless people with a $100,000 price tag.

November 2016

The city pulls the plug on Pit Stop, citing excess costs – the project came in $73,000 over budget.

Dec. 16, 2016

The Sacramento Fire Department rescues 16 people and 14 dogs from rising floodwaters along the American River Parkway where they’d been camping.

January 2017

The city discusses permanent restrooms for the homeless. Council ordered city staff to find a solution to the problem.

Jan. 18, 2017

Homeless man Michael Nunez died while camped outside City Hall. Sacramento County Coroner Kim Gin reported 87 deaths of homeless people from Jan. 1 through Dec. 9.

Jan. 25, 2017

A second homeless man, David ‘Binny’ Collins, died in front of City Hall. “I’m done with this. We are going to open more shelters,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

April 21, 2017

The New York Times reports on Sacramento’s homeless problem, exposed by floodwaters that washed away camps and the shrubbery that once secluded them.

July 10, 2017

A point-in-time count of the homeless counted 3,665 people, an estimated a 30 percent rise in homelessness from 2015.

Aug. 23, 2017

Sacramento County supervisors approve $5 million for patrols and cleanup of homeless camps along the American River Parkway.

Aug. 27, 2017

High levels of e-coli bacteria are detected in the waters of the lower American River near downtown Sacramento, where homeless camps are common.

September 2017

A breakout of Hepatitis A outbreak attributed to a lack of restrooms for homeless people in Southern California mobilizes Sacramento County to organize vaccination clinics primarily aimed at the county’s homeless population.

Sept. 27, 2017

Sacramento is slated to vote on a proposed temporary homeless shelter. Del Paso community residents and business owners protest its placement there. A Florin area site is proposed, and also meets resistance.

