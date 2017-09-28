A timeline of Sacramento homelessness

Homelessness has been a growing problem in the Sacramento area, as housing costs continue to rise. Here is a timeline of some events over the past two years.
- Jan. 5, 2016
Mayor Kevin Johnson created a city council subcommittee responsible for exploring solutions to homelessness in the city and region.
- May 31, 2016
The homelessness subcommittee reported back to city council with an implementation plan.
- June 20, 2016
Sacramento launched Pit Stop, a pilot program to provide restrooms to homeless people with a $100,000 price tag.
- November 2016
The city pulls the plug on Pit Stop, citing excess costs – the project came in $73,000 over budget.
- Dec. 16, 2016
The Sacramento Fire Department rescues 16 people and 14 dogs from rising floodwaters along the American River Parkway where they’d been camping.
- January 2017
The city discusses permanent restrooms for the homeless. Council ordered city staff to find a solution to the problem.
- Jan. 18, 2017
Homeless man Michael Nunez died while camped outside City Hall. Sacramento County Coroner Kim Gin reported 87 deaths of homeless people from Jan. 1 through Dec. 9.
- Jan. 25, 2017
A second homeless man, David ‘Binny’ Collins, died in front of City Hall. “I’m done with this. We are going to open more shelters,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.
- April 21, 2017
The New York Times reports on Sacramento’s homeless problem, exposed by floodwaters that washed away camps and the shrubbery that once secluded them.
- July 10, 2017
A point-in-time count of the homeless counted 3,665 people, an estimated a 30 percent rise in homelessness from 2015.
- Aug. 23, 2017
Sacramento County supervisors approve $5 million for patrols and cleanup of homeless camps along the American River Parkway.
- Aug. 27, 2017
High levels of e-coli bacteria are detected in the waters of the lower American River near downtown Sacramento, where homeless camps are common.
- September 2017
A breakout of Hepatitis A outbreak attributed to a lack of restrooms for homeless people in Southern California mobilizes Sacramento County to organize vaccination clinics primarily aimed at the county’s homeless population.
- Sept. 27, 2017
Sacramento is slated to vote on a proposed temporary homeless shelter. Del Paso community residents and business owners protest its placement there. A Florin area site is proposed, and also meets resistance.
