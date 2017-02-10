Acampo homes get hit by flooding, some worse than others

A home on Acampo Road in Acampo is surrounded by flood waters. Close to 30 are impacted by flooding in the small town near Lodi. (Photo: ABC10 / Kurt Rivera)

For the most part, San Joaquin County has dodged many significant damage from the historic Northern California storms, but that changed overnight.

On the back of Tony Garcia's ATV, he took a tour of his backyard in Acampo where flood waters have taken over.

“It’s all the way to the very back. This water just didn’t stop." Garcia said.

So far, the inside of his home was spared from flooding, but not the detached garage where his daughter lives.

“Already that is up on blocks. It is already getting wet you know. Already pulled the carpet out of here." he said as he walked around pointing out flood damage.

Residents say they noticed the flooding coming directly across the street from a grape vineyard late last night and then this morning it only got worse.

About 18 homes on Acampo Road are impacted by flooding, along with Houston Middle School and a local market parking lot.

“All that rain has nowhere to go." said Woodbridge Fire District Chief Steve Butler.. "All that water has nowhere to go when the ground becomes so saturated. So the water starts running downhill."

Juan Carrillo owns a home where his garage flooded, but the inside of the home is dry for now.

“It just got worst through the night. It’s amazing what water can do." said Carrillo.

A short distance away on Woodbridge Road is a similar situation where about 10 homes are affected by the flooding, including Ryan Brewer’s home where water is everywhere, including the garage that's filled with it.

“The baby’s room already to go." Brewer said as he pointed towards the baby's room. "Well, it was more ready to go an hour ago."

The new dad-to-be has a wife who's nine months pregnant.

“We seemed to be getting a little bit of a headway later this morning. But then it started backing up thru our back fence here," Brewer said.

