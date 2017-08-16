Acupuncture proves to be vital for Folsom teen in overcoming sickness

Since the age of three, dance had been Hannah Cryder's life. But when the 16-year-old Folsom teen started vomiting multiple times a day, her dreams came to a standstill.

"I do tap, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop ballet, mostly everything," Hannah said. "It gives me a place to be myself and I'm with a lot of people that have the same passion as I do.”

In November 2016, Hannah started developing stomach pains and terrible heart burn. It had Hannah's family worried, including her mother, Debra Cryder. They initially believed the problem to be an ulcer.

"She was going through some stressful times with dance. She would get four hours of sleep a night with school and dance and it was crazy," Debra Cryder said.

Then, in a dance competition in April, things took a turn for the worse. Between each of the eight pieces she had to perform, Hannah immediately needed to find a trash can vomit for at least 15 minutes. Her mother said it was a severe situation. That's when they decided to get some major help.

"I'd usually wake up, then throw up, then go about my day until dance. Then I'd have a class and five minutes into it I'd throw up. Then, I'd sit down and I'd throw up again. And it'd be continuous until I went to sleep," Hannah said.

Being a nurse for the UC Davis Children's Hospital, Debra Cryder took Hannah to get checked out. They were referred to Dr. Arthur De Lorimier, a pediatric gastroenterologist. It turned out, Hannah had irritable bowel syndrome, a problem with her lower intestine.

His recommendation? Acupuncture.

Willing to try anything, Hannah agreed. The first session lasted ten minutes. Dr. De Lorimier inserted four needles in her legs, four in her stomach, and two and her arms. Hannah described immediately feeling relaxed and the nausea subsiding.

Dr. De Lorimier, a former military doctor, is one of only three pediatric gastrointestinal doctors in the United States.

"A lot of the points I just used on her I use on soldiers who are just coming out of a fire fight. And we're finding in a fire fight these guys are having much less PTSD," he said.

Now, Hannah has gone through seven sessions, some as long as an hour, and she barely feels the need to vomit.

"Dr. D. is amazing. He's one of my favorite doctors. He is really good," Hannah said. "I feel a lot better. I'm starting dance back up again and I have no problems with it anymore."

