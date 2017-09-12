Advocates for illegal immigrants praising amendments to Senate Bill 54

Blanca Becerra, a Stanislaus State senior, immigrated with her parents illegally when she was eight. She is studying to be a teacher.

It’s no surprise immigrant advocates are all for the increased protections added to SB 54.

Jose Rodriguez, president of El Concillio in the Central Valley in Stockton, says it’s a step in the right direction. He says it helps keep ICE agents and law enforcement an arm’s length away, but adds more can be done.

“One of the things that I want to see is that there are actual provisions, that the only ones who can actually be deported are individuals who are convicted of the felonies -- violent felonies -- rather than misdemeanors because you have families broken up simply because someone was convicted of a DUI or arrested for a DUI. In some instances, they weren’t even convicted yet," Rodriguez said, speaking by phone.

Last week, we introduced you to 21-year-old Blanca Becerra, a student at Stanislaus State in Turlock.

As a DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, she told us how she worries again after coming here illegally from Mexico when she was eight.

“That’s my fear. Like I feel that I’m scared that one day they would come and they would knock on the door and say ok, you have to go back," Becerra said.

A senior, Becerra is studying to be a teacher.

We reached out to the Stockton Police Department who say they don’t comment on legislation, but have made it clear in the past they don’t work hand in hand with ICE and won't ask a person’s legal status.

We also asked for reaction from the San Joaquin County Sheriffs department, but have not heard back.

