Aftershock brings Ozzy, Nine Inch Nails to Sacramento

Monster Energy Aftershock announced its lineup for 2017 Tuesday afternoon and some big acts are coming to Sacramento.

Nine Inch Nails and Ozzy Osbourne headline the festival, which returns to Discovery Park Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets for Monster Energy Aftershock go on sale at noon Friday, June 9. Single day and weekend tickets for Aftershock will be available at aftershockconcert.com. Prices start at $149.50 for weekend general admission passes and $84.50 for single day general admission prices.

A limited number of GA ticket 4-packs and Zippo VIP 2-packs will also be available starting June 9.

The daily music lineup for Monster Energy Aftershock includes:

Saturday, Oct. 21: Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Run The Jewels, Stone Sour, Mastodon, Gojira, Highly Suspect, Eagles of Death Metal, Tech N9ne, August Burns Red, Anti-Flag, Nothing More, Deap Vally, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Code Orange, Greta Van Fleet, While She Sleeps, Bleeker

Sunday, Oct. 22: Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson, Halestorm, In This Moment, Hollywood Undead, Of Mice & Men, Suicidal Tendencies, Steel Panther, Beartooth, Starset, Fozzy, Power Trip, New Years Day, DED, Black Map, Them Evils

This is the sixth year of the festival. In 2016, Aftershock brought more than 50,000 people to Discovery Park. According to the press release announcing this year's lineup, in the festival's six years in Sacramento, Aftershock's economic impact to the Sacramento region has exceeded $10 million.

Last year, Monster Energy Aftershock made a $10,000 donation to Stanford Settlement in the Natomas area to support youth programs and other neighborhood services. Festival attendees also contributed approximately $40,000 to charities including Take Me Home Animal Rescue and Fxck Cancer / Dyin 2 Live in 2016.

