All roads leading to Yosemite close at 5 p.m. Friday for weekend

A picture taken March 08, 2014 shows a view of Yosemite National Park valley. (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

All roadways heading toward Yosemite Valley will close Friday at 5 p.m. ahead of the winter storm moving into the area this weekend, the park said in a press release.

The roads leading into Yosemite will be closed through at least Sunday, and the park will reassess road conditions Monday morning.

Visitors who intend on visiting the park are highly encouraged to be aware of weather reports and check road conditions before leaving.

The closures are being implemented for the safety of park visitors and employees during the significant storm.

Visitor services and facilities will be extremely limited through the coming storm and assessment. The following areas are anticipated to remain open and operational:

Hetch Hetchy via Evergreen Road will remain open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Along Big Oak Flat Road (Hwy 120 West): Hodgdon Meadow Campground will remain open on a first come, first served basis, Tuolumne Grove and Merced Grove will remain open, and Crane Flat Gas Station is open (credit cards only). The Big Oak Flat Road will be closed at the junction to Foresta.

Along the Wawona Road (Hwy 41): Wawona Campground will remain open on a first come, first served basis. Visitors will have access to the Redwoods Guest Cottages. There will be access to Yosemite West. The Wawona Road will be closed at Chinquapin (no access will be available to the Glacier Point Road).

The El Portal Road (Hwy 140) will be closed at the park line in El Portal. Businesses along Hwy 140 outside of the park are anticipated to remain open.

