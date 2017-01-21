Alpine Meadows under voluntary evacuation due to avalanche danger

This photo shot Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, of the top of a skier-triggered avalanche at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe shows how the slide stepped down through multiple weak layers of snowpack. The avalanche occurred in a closed area of the resort. (Photo: (Photo: Sierra Avalanche Center))

The Alpine Meadows area is now under voluntary evacuation due to avalanche danger after the Placer County Office Emergency Services issued an emergency alert.

The advisory is in effect specifically for residents for all areas of the valley, and may become a mandatory evacuation if conditions worsen as Sunday’s storms move into the area, according to Placer County Office Emergency Services.

The residents who choose not to evacuate are urged to closely monitor reports and be ready to evacuate if the conditions worsen.

Copyright 2016 KXTV