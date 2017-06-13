Aly Yeoman's cause of death determined to be drowning

Alycia Yeoman, 20, was last seen on March 30, 2017 in Yuba City. Born Sept. 30, 1996, Yeoman is described having brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds. Call Gridley Police Department at 530-846-5678. (Photo: California Department of Justice)

The cause of death for Aly Yeoman, whose body was found in the Feather River on May 7, has been listed as a drowning, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office says they originally recovered Yeoman’s body from the Feather River south of the Live Oak Recreational Park boat launch. The identity of the body was later confirmed through dental records.

The 20-year-old had been last seen driving her car in Yuba City on March 30. The vehicle was found the next day in a Live Oak orchard, and her cell phone was later traced to an empty field behind a Yuba City Walmart three days after her disappearance was reported.

The manner of death is undetermined, the sheriff's office said.

© 2017 KXTV-TV