Amazon opens 1,500 job positions for new Sacramento fullfillment center

Amazon announced Friday that it will be opening up 1,500 job positions — 500 more than originally planned — at its new Sacramento fulfillment center slated to open later this year.
The distribution center was announced in July 2016 as the 10th in the state. The center is 855,000-plus-square-feet and sits near from the Sacramento International Airport.
According to Amazon, employees will work with robotics to help pick, pack and ship orders.
To apply, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs/
