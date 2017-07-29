KXTV
Close

Amazon opens 1,500 job positions for new Sacramento fullfillment center

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:24 AM. PDT July 29, 2017

Amazon announced Friday that it will be opening up 1,500 job positions — 500 more than originally planned — at its new Sacramento fulfillment center slated to open later this year.

The distribution center was announced in July 2016 as the 10th in the state. The center is 855,000-plus-square-feet and sits near from the Sacramento International Airport.

According to Amazon, employees will work with robotics to help pick, pack and ship orders.

To apply, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs/

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories