Amber Alert canceled for California boy

Amber Alert issued for missing one-year old from Soledad. (Photo: Courtesy: CHP)

SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on an Amber Alert issued for a missing boy in California (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Authorities say an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy has been canceled after the child was found safe.

The California Highway Patrol cancelled the alert about 90 minutes after issuing it.

Police say Emiliano Salinas was abducted from the Monterey County city of Soledad about 4:45 a.m. Monday.

He was located about four hours later, but authorities did not say where.

The child was last seen in a car seat in the backseat of the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities did not release information about the suspect.

The AMBER Alert issued earlier this for a 1-year-old abducted out of Monterey Co. has been deactivated. The child was safely located. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) July 17, 2017

