Amber alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old boy, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Makai Bangoura, 1, has been missing since May 12 and police say was taken by suspect Jason Lam, 30.

Lam is an Asian man standing at 5-foot-3, with black hair and brown eyes. Bangoura is black, 3-feet-tall, 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Lam was last seen driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla and the license plate number is 5SEY238

Police also say that Lam "may be suicidal and should not be approached without law enforcement coordination". If seen immediately call 911.

The alert only includes the counties of San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Alameda.

Missing 1-year-old boy. (Photo: CHP)

