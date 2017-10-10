AMBER Alert issued in Bay Area for missing 6-year-old girl

Missing child Malayia Davis-Booker, six years old. (Photo: Courtesy: CHP)

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing six-year-old girl in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

According to a CHP press release, Malayia Davis-Booker was abducted Monday. Law enforcement believe the suspect is Laquita Davis, 34.

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Details here: https://t.co/j0XC4KFLsE. If seen, call 911. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) October 10, 2017

Davis is described as a black woman with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. CHP officials said she was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jean pants.

Davis-Booker has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, navy blue and red dress and white leggings.

If you have any information, please call 911.

