Anaheim weighs declaring emergency at homeless riverbed camp

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 19: A police car stops near homeless people sleeping in their encampments in the early morning hours of downtown sidewalks on April 19, 2006 in Los Angeles. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2006 Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California city is considering declaring an emergency over a growing number of homeless people living along a popular riverbed trail.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2gVybHy ) that the Orange County city of Anaheim will consider the measure at a meeting Tuesday in an attempt to relocate the homeless and discourage people from settling along the Santa Ana River trail.

The decision comes as homeless residents have set up camp along a trail used for biking, jogging and horseback riding.

Residents say the area has been overrun by drug users and violent transients. Those camping out there say officials don't understand their plight.

Orange County spokeswoman Carrie Braun says a recent survey by homeless advocates found more than 400 adults living along the trail.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

© 2017 KXTV-TV