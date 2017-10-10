Anheuser-Busch sending canned water to California wildfire victims

Smoke covers the North Bay area of Northern California. (California Highway Patrol)

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange Counties as fires continue to rip through Northern California.

Anheuser-Busch is helping with wildfire relief efforts as people are evacuating and are displaced from their homes, including residents from Solano County. The brewery has a Budweiser factory in Fairfield and is doing their part to help their local community. The company released a statement to ABC10 via email.

"Our Fairfield brewery is not at risk of fire, but the heavy smoke in the area is making conditions difficult and the team has shut down operations until air quality improves. As always, we are focused on the wellbeing of our employees.

At least 15 people have been killed in the California fires and authorities say another at least 100 people have been injured.

Fire officials have now launched an interactive map of the fires burning across the state. Users can zoom and scroll to see active burn areas, fire perimeters, and more. The map also allows users to scroll to other parts of the state to see more fire information.

© 2017 KXTV-TV