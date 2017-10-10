KXTV
Anheuser-Busch sending canned water to California wildfire victims

Staff , KXTV 7:09 PM. PDT October 10, 2017

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange Counties as fires continue to rip through Northern California.

Anheuser-Busch is helping with wildfire relief efforts as people are evacuating and are displaced from their homes, including residents from Solano County. The brewery has a Budweiser factory in Fairfield and is doing their part to help their local community. The company released a statement to ABC10 via email.

"Our Fairfield brewery is not at risk of fire, but the heavy smoke in the area is making conditions difficult and the team has shut down operations until air quality improves. As always, we are focused on the wellbeing of our employees. 
 
We are working with the American Red Cross to coordinate the delivery and distribution of two truckloads of emergency canned drinking water to areas affected by the wildfires.”
 
Anheuser-Busch also recently stepped up to help Hurricane Harvey victims and provided water to the Louisiana flood victims in August.

At least 15 people have been killed in the California fires and authorities say another at least 100 people have been injured.  

Fire officials have now launched an interactive map of the fires burning across the state. Users can zoom and scroll to see active burn areas, fire perimeters, and more. The map also allows users to scroll to other parts of the state to see more fire information.

