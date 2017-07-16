Ann Coulter bumped from Delta seat, calls it nation's worst airline

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 27: Political commentator, author Ann Coulter attends The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe at Sony Studios on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2016 Getty Images)

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter issued several Tweets Saturday night and throughout Sunday unloading on Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

Coulter said she was removed from a pre-booked seat with extra legroom for no reason.

Just when you think it's safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

She also said Delta gave her seat to someone who wasn’t taller than her.

.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Coulter wasn't through.

So glad I took time investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Suck-ass @Delta spends all this $$$ on beautiful aircraft & then hire Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

.@Delta motto: "How can we make your flight more uncomfortable?" — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Hey @Delta, if it was so important for the dachshund-legged woman to take my seat, she should have BOOKED THE SEAT IN ADVANCE. Like I did. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

So why is our middle & working class suffering? NOT ROBOTS! Globalism & mass immigration. Immigrants take American jobs (& seats on @Delta). https://t.co/bsCYrW7boS — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Airline crew training at @Delta: Replicate Stanley Milgram's prison experiment at Yale, inducing normal ppl to brutally torture fellow man. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Great article. "Washington should turn defense responsibilities over to South Korea & bring the troops home."(We may need them agst @Delta!) https://t.co/MlWRGljIUG — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Delta has since responded to Coulter's comments adding that her complaints turned into personal attacks on passengers and employees.

"We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for. More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable. Each of our employees is charged with treating each other as well as our customers with dignity and respect. And we hold each other accountable when that does not happen. Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience. We will refund Ms. Coulter's $30 for the preferred seat on the exit row that she purchased."

Delta said that Coulter originally booked seat 15F, which is located by the window in an exit row. However, within 24 hours of the flight's departure, she changed to seat 15D which is by the aisle.

"At the time of boarding, Delta inadvertently moved Coulter to 15A - a window seat - when working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests," a Delta spokesperson said. "When there was some confusion with seating assignments during boarding, a flight attendant stepped in and asked that all of the passengers move to the seats noted on their respective tickets."

Delta said that all passengers complied and crew members reported no problems. The company said it wasn't aware of any until Coulter's comments appeared on Twitter.

"The airline's social media and customer care teams made several attempts to connect with her to apologize for the seat mix-up," the company said. "However, they did not hear back from Coulter until Sunday evening."

© 2017 WXIA-TV