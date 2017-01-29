Another day of protests, emotional arrivals at Dulles Airport

(Photo: WUSA9's Stephanie Ramirez) (Photo: Ramirez, Stephanie)

DULLES, VA (WUSA9) - Sunday marked the second day protesters rallied at Dulles International Airport’s Baggage Claim 15.

Crowds continued their chants against the president’s executive order, which is being called a ‘Muslim Ban.’

The scene Sunday afternoon was another of frustration, tears and protest. Some of the protesters carried anti-Trump signs. They also waved welcome signs as they applauded for every person coming through the international arrival gate.

“I saw everything on the news happening. Trump’s law passed and just to see this welcoming is absolutely overwhelming,” said 24-year-old Zarwan Waqar as he held back tears. Waqar said he was flying in from Saudi Arabia, but is from Pakistan and has been in the U.S. since he was around two years old.

Saudi Arabia is not one of the countries listed in the executive order. Waqar also said he has a U.S. passport, but the young man living in Springfield, Virginia said he honestly did not know if he or his mother would be allowed back home.

“Going through customs was a very emotional process for a lot of them,” he said of the passengers on his flight.

Protesters met people with chants like, “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcomed here.”

Both Virginia and Maryland representatives joined the airport protest denouncing the executive order.

“The orders that came down yesterday violate our Constitution,” said Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District of Maryland.

President Trump tweeted Sunday: “Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW …”

The Department of Homeland Security said they will continue to enforce the executive order.

"Yesterday, less than one percent of the more than 325,000 international air travelers who arrive every day were inconvenienced while enhanced security measures were implemented,” a spokesperson wrote, in part, as a response to the mass airport protests.

“I’m for Donald J. Trump and his efforts to save our country,” said a woman who came to Dulles in support of the executive order.

“I don’t want my 19-year-old daughter blown up at an airport and she flew out two days after the Ft. Lauderdale blow up,” the woman said.

The woman and protesters went back and forth.

As this went on, all one family could do was hold signs of their loved one they claim is at the ICU at Howard University Hospital.

As this went on, all one family could do was hold signs of their loved one they claim is at the ICU at Howard University Hospital. Limia Ellebab said her cousin’s mother was about to travel to the U.S. to see her sick son but was turned away right after the president signed the executive order.

“She needs come and say bye-bye if he going to die. She has to say bye to him, right?” Ellebab said.

The DMV-area woman made an emotional plea: “Name me one Sudanese terrorist."

"We are from Sudan,” said Ellebab. “Why you put Sudan as terrorist country?”

The protest lasted for at least five hours. Volunteers and attorneys with the immigrant activists group, CASA, said they believed 30 to 40 people were being detained at Dulles on Sunday. However, there was no way to prove this.

Area representatives and pro-bono attorneys said Customs and Border Protection would not provide information of those being detained, even after a Virginia Federal Judge ordered attorneys be allowed access to any detainees.

By Sunday night, volunteers believed the number of those detained to be close to, if not zero.

