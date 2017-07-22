Another Stockton park playground burnt by vandals

A fourth playground at a Stockton park has been put to the torch by vandals, amounting to at least $100,000 in damages, a city spokesperson said.



The plastic and steel play area at the American Legion Park near North Pershing Avenue in Stockton was burned Thursday evening.



Other similar suspicious fires have taken place at Shopshire Park in 2016, Constitution Park in March 2017, and Webber Park in April 2017, said Connie Cochran, the city's spokeswoman.



Cochran said there are no immediate funds available to rebuild the park and that children and tax payers lose. She called the incident an act of senseless vandalism.

