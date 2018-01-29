Antelope mother pleads for help to find hit-and-run driver after son hit by car

An Antelope mother is asking for help to find the person who hit her 16-year-old son as he was on his way to the bus stop.

"I never imagined to see my son like that, you know?" Teri Rene said. "He was covered in blood, so scared, so hurt."

It happened near the intersection of Woodhawk Way and Antelope Road on the morning of Jan. 17.

"The last thing he could remember is putting his left foot out and a vehicle of some type came from either this way or making a turn," Rene said. "He went flying into the pavement."

Rene is asking for help on social media hoping to find the driver. She has put up fliers around where it happened.

Rene's son had to get stitches on his head and was on crutches. Monday marked Scott's first day back at school.

"He's actually doing better now, so I'm very thankful," Rene said. "Everybody in the community has reached out supported with kind words and things like that. I think it's helped him emotionally to hear all the outpouring of support and kindness."

California Highway Patrol said they responded to the scene and are investigating.



