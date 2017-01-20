Anti-Trump protests begin in California

Memebers of the public chant slogans and display t-shirts reading 'resist' during a protest at the beginning of the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as 45th President of the USA in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. (Photo: SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

San Francisco police have arrested at least 11 people at various protests against President Donald Trump.

Details of the Friday morning arrests have not been released.

Police spokeswoman Giselle Talkoff says the number is approximate and could change as the day goes on.

Anti-Trump groups have staged scattered protests in San Francisco's financial district, saying they want to draw attention to the new president's ties to big business.

Organizers say the protesters include people of color, immigrants, the disabled and LGBTQ communities and other groups concerned by the new president's policies.

Several dozen people blocked the former Bank of America headquarters in San Francisco, a skyscraper that Trump partly owns.

