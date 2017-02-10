Apartment fire displaces 10; several injured

Apartment fire at 3700 block of Morse Avenue Friday morning. (Photo: ABC10)

Ten people have been displaced, and several injured, in an early morning apartment fire in Sacramento.

According to Captain Chris Vestal, of the Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire was first reported just before 6 a.m. at an apartment complex along the 3700 block of Morse Avenue. Multiple units in the complex were affected.

Investigators are still on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene assisting because the sheriff's department assists with all fire investigations where there are injuries.

