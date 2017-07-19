After $2M worth of meth found in degreaser jugs, woman arrested

Seline Ayala, 23, was arrested July 12 after a traffic stop led to the seizure of about $2 million worth of liquid crystal meth, the Austin Police Department said. (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - After police said they found $2 million worth of crystal meth hidden inside large "Purple Power" degreaser jugs during a traffic stop last week, a 23-year-old woman was arrested.

According to the Austin Police Department, on July 12 criminal interdiction officers were patrolling the area near the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 when they pulled over a 2013 Dodge Avenger for speeding. After talking to the driver, Seline Lizeth Ayala, officers became suspicious and a narcotics K-9 named “Emma” was deployed.

% INLINE %

During her standard roadside interview, police said Ayala reported that she worked for a doctor in Laredo, Texas, and intended to be in Dallas the following morning although she said she did not know the location or purpose of the meeting nor could she report the name of her employer. Police said that when pressed about her conflicting stories she became visibly nervous, moved around, delayed her answers and became verbally aggressive.

When asked about narcotics trafficking, police said the suspect refused to let police search the vehicle, which also contained another passenger and the suspect's 4-year-old daughter.

Police questioned the passenger, also a 23-year-old female, who said she had been picked up by Ayala in San Antonio in order to babysit the suspect's child.

Police said that after the assistance of a K-9 Interdiction officer was called, the dog gave a positive alert to the vehicle and officers found approximately 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine hidden inside three large “Purple Power” degreaser jugs. Police estimated the street value of the meth to be about $2 million.

Ayala was arrested and faces federal drug trafficking charges.

In a subsequent interview, police said Ayala admitted to a prior methamphetamine delivery in Carrollton, Texas. She reported that she had been introduced by a mutual friend to an unidentified male in Laredo, who later contacted her and offered to have her drive methamphetamine to the Dallas-area. She said she agreed to the trip and was going to be paid an undisclosed amount upon her return to Laredo.

Police said these statements were supported by text conversations found on her cell phone.

© 2017 KVUE-TV