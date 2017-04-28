Application could help provide a better future for student veterans

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- What started as a national public policy challenge has turned into the development of an app for a group of Texas A&M graduate students.

"Because Texas A&M has one of the biggest population of student veterans, we decided to develop something that would be good for them," said Fulbright scholar Lela Akiashvili.

It's called Dog Tags 2 Diplomas and after partnering with the veterans resource center and researching the issue of veterans education, the students felt that on a national level student veterans aren't provided with enough resources.

"Why care about veterans? there is substantial evidence that shows veterans are more prone to more risk factors in comparison to traditional students," said Fulbright scholar Megi Llubani.

Although the group is still in the concept development phase, the app will identify and target resources based on a vets individuals needs and consolidate them in a manner that is familiar to something that veterans are familiar with.

David Fujimoto is a student veteran at A&M and says for him this is much more than an application but a program and resource for veterans not just at A&M but all across the country.

