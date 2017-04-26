Sacramento Fire respond to reports of flames near Arden Fair

Fire truck (Photo: The Associated Press)

The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to reports of smoke near Arden Fair.

The fire is near El Camino Avenue and Van Ness Street. Crews are on scene, and have not reported any injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.

Large column of black smoke near Arden Fair is RV fire on El Camino Ave & Van Ness St. Crews onscene extinguishing now, no reported injuries pic.twitter.com/QIL018X3Jp — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) April 27, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV