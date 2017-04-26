KXTV
Sacramento Fire respond to reports of flames near Arden Fair

ABC10, Staff , KXTV 7:24 PM. PDT April 26, 2017

The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to reports of smoke near Arden Fair. 

The fire is near El Camino Avenue and Van Ness Street. Crews are on scene, and have not reported any injuries. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

