Sheriff: Man suspected to be barricaded inside Arden-Arcade home

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:45 PM. PDT July 04, 2017

An armed man is suspected to be barricaded inside an apartment home on Truax Court, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. 

The department got a call at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday from a person claiming they were being threatened by a man with a gun. 

The suspect, a 43-year-old man is believed to be inside alone, but with a weapon, according to the department. A SWAT team was also called to the complex.

Sheriff deputies are in the process of evacuating the surrounding apartments and are issuing a shelter in place. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in . 

