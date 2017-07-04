Sheriff: Man suspected to be barricaded inside Arden-Arcade home

An armed man is suspected to be barricaded inside an apartment home on Truax Court, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.
The department got a call at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday from a person claiming they were being threatened by a man with a gun.
The suspect, a 43-year-old man is believed to be inside alone, but with a weapon, according to the department. A SWAT team was also called to the complex.
Sheriff deputies are in the process of evacuating the surrounding apartments and are issuing a shelter in place.
This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in .
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs