Are sex traffickers targeting families in suburban neighborhoods?

Fear is spreading in Placer County after multiple families posted about similar situations, mostly at grocery stores. In many of the stories, parents describe a mysterious looking stranger paying special attention to them and their children.

Roseville Police confirmed on Facebook that while sex trafficking does happen in the area, there have been no kidnapping incidents reported.

Stand Up Placer, a non-profit for sex trafficking victims and domestic abuse survivors, is holding information sessions to help raise awareness about the topic.

"We are definitely seeing [sex trafficking]," said Jenny Davidson, CEO of Stand Up Placer. "But it's not the kind of things people are posting about."

Davidson said children are not being randomly abducted and that there have been no cases of abductions happening at grocery stores.

"What we're seeing is [young adults] being groomed into it," said Davidson. "Being told 'I love you so much'...while tearing down their self-esteem."

Davidson added that in Placer County, 'Johns' are perceived to be less violent and have more money to spend. They could be married men with children and families.

"I'm shocked that some of these men are regular guys, not some sketchy character," said Davidson. "A person who seems like they're playing at a soccer field next to you."

Stand Up Placer works with law enforcement officials on sex trafficking stings, so they can help victims go through less trauma.

Stand Up Placer is holding three information sessions this fall at the PCOE Seavey Center: 655 Menlo Dr., Rocklin, California.

How to Recognize and Start the Dialogue (For parents) on Sept. 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

De-Glamorizing the Life (For youth, 12-18 years ONLY) on Sept. 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Empowering Youth (For youth, 10-11 years. Parents are welcome) on Oct. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The sessions are free but RSVPs are required to Kristina Rand at KRand@placer.ca.gov.

