Ark. teens arrested after newborn hospitalized for excessive rodent bites

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTHV) – Two teenage parents have been arrested after their newborn was taken to a hospital with “excessive rodent bites to its body.”

On Sunday, 18-year-old Charles Elliott and 19-year-old Erica Shryock, both of Magnolia were arrested for first degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

That morning, officers were dispatched to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center after it was reported that a newborn child was brought in with excessive rodent bites to its body.

Elliott and Shryock were identified as the parents of the newborn.

After an investigation into the matter, it was discovered that the house that the newborn child was living in had a rodent infestation.

The infant had to be transported to another hospital due to the severity of the rodent bites.

Elliot and Shryock are being held in the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department with no bond.

