Armed man killed in Butte County officer-involved shooting

An armed man wanted on a felony arrest warrant was killed Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Teams arrived at a residence Tuesday on the 1900 block of Durham-Dayton Highway. The objective was to serve a felony arrest warrant, charging 56-year-old Mark Aaron Jensen with threatening officers, officials said.

Officials approached the residence in an armored vehicle and tried to establish communication with Jensen over a loudspeaker. Authorities said Jensen, who was in his house, would not respond to officials.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Jensen came out of the residence, armed with a handgun, and walked into the middle of the roadway. He then "waved the gun around in an angry manner and then pointed it at deputies in the area," according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Due to fear for his safety and the safety of other deputies, Deputy Matt Calkins, a ten year veteran, fired a single shot and struck Jensen, officials said. Also, the handgun Jensen pointed at deputies was recovered from his person and found to be loaded.

The Butte County Officer Involved Shooting and Critical Incident Protocol Team will be investigating the shooting. Deputy Calkins has been reassigned temporarily to administrative duties as the investigation continues, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

