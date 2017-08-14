Armed suspect taken in custody after standoff with Modesto police

(Credit: Modesto Police Department)

An armed man who barricaded himself inside a mini-mart in Modesto was taken in custody Monday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The incident began at approximately 4 p.m. near the corner of Maze Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

During the standoff, SWAT was activated and several streets around the area were closed.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody at approximately 5:45 p.m.

#Update Barricaded suspect has been taken into custody. Maze Blvd is reopening. pic.twitter.com/q8NedtH59n — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) August 15, 2017

