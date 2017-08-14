KXTV
Armed suspect taken in custody after standoff with Modesto police

Staff , KXTV 10:13 PM. PDT August 14, 2017

An armed man who barricaded himself inside a mini-mart in Modesto was taken in custody Monday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The incident began at approximately 4 p.m. near the corner of Maze Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

During the standoff, SWAT was activated and several streets around the area were closed. 

The suspect was eventually taken into custody at approximately 5:45 p.m.

