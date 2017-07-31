Artists to paint Golden 1 Center wall, Improv Alley during 'Wide Open Walls' mural festival

Artists from all around the world are about to descend on Sacramento for the upcoming "Wide Open Walls" mural festival that will include transformations to part of the Golden 1 Center and Improv Alley off J Street.

"This year is different," David Sobon, the founder and producer of Wide Open Walls, which came out of last year's Sacramento Mural festival, told ABC10.

The 50 artists participating in the festival, which runs Aug. 10 to 21, are expected to create roughly 40 pieces of work, up from the 11 created last year.

Improv Alley, just off J Street and not far from the area recently dubbed the "worst block" in downtown Sacramento, is an area Sobon is most invested in beautifying.

"Both my office and home are on the other side of the alley on J street so this is actually my neighborhood walk," he explained, "And to make it safer and a little more beautiful I’m putting a little bit of effort into my neighborhood."

As part of his partnership with the Golden One Center, a wall of the Golden One practice center on 7th Street next to the Art Hotel will be painted. As well as a 60-foot tall silo at the Mill on Broadway.

"They are going to create new Sacramento landmark right here at the Mill at Broadway," he hinted.

Ask for specifics, however, he wouldn't budge.

"All kinds of surprises for the festival," he said, with a smile.

A map of the all the locations where artists will work, as well as information on parties and events during the festival, is on their website.

