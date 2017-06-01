Assembly bill would criminalize recording violent attacks

Young men (L) take provocative selfie photos as anti-riot police officers stand guard during a demonstration against police brutality (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A bill aimed at preventing social media motivated attacks is one step closer to becoming law after it cleared the California General Assembly on Wednesday.

The law would make it a crime to plan or record a video while committing a violent felony -- Accomplices to the crime could also be charged through the new law. The punishment for recording would be a year added on to the violent felony sentence.

Assembly Bill 1542 is named after Jordan Peisner, a San Fernando Valley resident, who was attacked by a stranger while the attacker’s friend recorded, according to the bill sponsor Assmeblymember Matt Dababneh’s (D) of Woodland Hills.

It was later found the attack was motivated by the friend for the purposes of recording and posting to social media but was never charged. Peisner suffered severe physical injuries including a blood clot in his brain and permanent hearing loss.



“I am glad we were able to pass Jordan’s Law today off of the Assembly Floor with a bipartisan vote,” Assemblymember Dababneh said in a press release. “This is the first bill of its kind to finally take a stand against this new, ugly epidemic of attacks committed for the purpose of gaining social media notoriety. Jordan’s Law will increase the consequence for an attacker who videotapes an assault and also make clear that anyone providing assistance to an attacker to film an assault will be equally liable as an aider and abettor.”

The bill passed 76-1 and is has been sent over to be reviewed by the Senate.

