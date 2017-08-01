At-risk elderly man missing

Donald Cooper, 84, is missing. (Photo: Courtesy: SPD)

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help locating this missing person.

According to a press release, Donald Cooper, 84, was last seen near the 2400 block of 18th Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017.

He is roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds and is considered at-risk because of dementia.

If you see him, please contact the SPD at (916) 264-5471.

© 2017 KXTV-TV