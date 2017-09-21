At-risk woman missing in Sacramento area

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating an at-risk missing woman.
According to a press release, Sarah Martin, 22, was reported missing near the 4400 block of 14th Avenue in the south area of Sacramento County. Martin has a diminished mental capacity and can become lost at times.
Martin apparently left her care home to go shopping and did not return. Martin was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Martin is a white female with short brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to Martin's location is asked to call the sheriff's department at 916-874-5115.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs