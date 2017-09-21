At-risk woman missing in Sacramento area

Sarah Martin was reported missing after she left her care home to go shopping and did not return (Photo: Courtesy: Sac County Sheriff's Dept.)

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating an at-risk missing woman.

According to a press release, Sarah Martin, 22, was reported missing near the 4400 block of 14th Avenue in the south area of Sacramento County. Martin has a diminished mental capacity and can become lost at times.

Martin apparently left her care home to go shopping and did not return. Martin was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Martin is a white female with short brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to Martin's location is asked to call the sheriff's department at 916-874-5115.

