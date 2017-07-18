Atari unveils first new console in 25 years: Ataribox

Atari revealed its latest gaming console in nearly 25 years.

Comicbook.com is reporting ‘Ataribox’ brings old school gaming to new school technology.

Atari released the official update statement:

"Our objective is to create a new product that stays true to our heritage while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari. Inspired by classic Atari design elements (such as the iconic use of wood, ribbed lines, and raised back); we are creating a smooth design, with ribs that flow seamlessly all around the body of the product, a front panel that can be either wood or glass, a front facing logo, indicator lights that glow through the material, and an array of new ports (HDMI, 4xUSB, SD). We intend to release two editions: a wood edition, and a black/red edition."

The company hasn’t mentioned a released date or pricing.

